Horse racing: Didham’s princess ready set go to war with hot Guineas rivals

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

War Princess rated highly in two brilliant wins last season. Photo / Race Images

You know a trainer has a decent horse on their hands when the start of spring makes them nervous.

Which is how Peter Didham feels going into tomorrow’s $80,000 H.S. Dyke Wanganui Guineas with surprise favourite War Princess.

The traditional early spring 3-year-old feature has drawn a very deep field,

