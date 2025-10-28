Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: D-day for Kiwi horse Mark Twain as Melbourne Cup decision looms

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Mark Twain has won at Flemington before in March last year but hasn't been in that form this spring.

Mark Twain needs a victory or something very close to one in today’s Bendigo Cup to keep his Melbourne Cup dream alive.

The big New Zealand galloper could miss the iconic race for the second year in a row if he doesn’t show co-trainer Roger James his best in

