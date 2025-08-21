Advertisement
Horse racing: Cooksley watching the weather as crucial Foxbridge decision looms

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sacred Satono would be the horse to beat in the Foxbridge Plate at his best. Photo / Kenton Wright

Sacred Satono won’t be starting in tomorrow’s $150,000 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa unless co-trainer Grant Cooksley thinks he can win.

Which is a roundabout way of saying if he does start, he is the horse to beat.

The high-class entire is the final-field favourite for the Group

Save