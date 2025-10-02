“But we would be reluctant to start some of them if the tracks became a bog. I don’t think many trainers want their horses to be starting on a deep track fresh-up.”

The Footes have two mares in the $100,000 Grangewilliam Stud Breeders at Hāwera and rate mutiple black-type place-getter Myakkabelle (Race 6, No 11) their best chance of the whole weekend, but only if the track doesn’t get too heavy.

“Both her and Charmer can go well but Myakkabelle is a class mare, which she showed last season,” Foote said.

“She has had two trials and really come on since the second one, so she can be a real threat, but she will only be going down if we think the track won’t be too deep.”

The Foote pair are set to meet some smart mares, headed by Marotiri Molly, Hi Yo Sass Bom, Midnight Special and Mary Shan, all of whom are better suited by the weight-for-age scale and have had at least one run this spring, so should have a fitness edge.

Of that quartet, Mary Shan might tick the most boxes for punters but those track conditions could be the deciding factor.

The Footes have smart stayer The Odyssey (R7, No 4) in the Team Wealleans Matamata Cup and the race looks a good starting point for what will ultimately be a Cups campaign.

“He is better over longer trips but 1600m on a wet track might bring him into it [be]cause it will put more emphasis on stamina,” Foote said.

“But that could also be the problem. We don’t want it too heavy, I don’t think many trainers do for their horse’s first run back.”

The Matamata Cup has brought together an interesting mix of milers, stayers getting ready for longer targets, winter performers and those hoping the rain stays away.

The best advice for punters is wait until Saturday morning before making your decisions.

Because that is what many of the trainers will be doing.

