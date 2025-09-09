“I think I am looking at at least six to eight weeks out of the saddle but I won’t really know until I see the surgeon.”

McNab leads the national premiership by six wins, with 17 victories for the season, and is the regular rider of perennial Group 1 contender La Crique, who is set to race next in the Howden Mile at Te Rapa on September 27. She will now almost certainly need a new jockey for that race, and the Group 1 Livamol at Ellerslie on October 18.

McNab would have been in hot demand for many of the leading chances in a range of black-type races over the spring and a best-case scenario, with the timeframe he was thinking of tonight, would be a return for just before New Zealand Cup week, which hosts the 1000 and 2000 Guineas.

It is McNab’s second major injury in the last 18 months after a back injury suffered in a Te Rapa race in 2024 cost him his chance of defending the New Zealand jockey’s premiership he had won the previous two seasons.

McNab was the favourite to win that premiership again this season until Tuesday’s accident, with TAB bookies quickly closing the premiership market.

He can, of course, still win the premiership but is now going to miss possibly the next two months and lost momentum, future rides and possbly enormous income.

