“It was good to tick that box the other day at Matamata and hopefully she can get some black-type.”

Cashla Bay will jump from barrier six on Saturday and will be ridden by veteran hoop Vinnie Colgan.

“It all sets up really nicely for her,” Forsman said. “We have got a good, experienced rider in Vinnie on [her] and she has got the ability.

“The big thing with her is that she jumps and puts herself in the race and she can handle all track conditions. There’s no reason why she won’t have every chance.

“She has been up a fair while now and this has always been the target, and hopefully she can go well.”

Forsman will also be represented in the race by Engine Of War, who will carry the silks of Australian micro-share syndicator MyRacehorse.

The Circus Maximus gelding placed on debut over 1100m at Waverley last week, and Forsman is hopeful of a bold showing with that experience under his belt.

“He is a very capable horse, he just lacks experience,” Forsman said. “We had to take him down to Waverley the other day without the benefit of a trial just to get his campaign going.

“He is a horse we think a lot of and I think he will make a nice horse into the spring of his 3-year-old year.”

Engine Of War is the first horse Forsman has trained for MyRacehorse, and he said his future is likely to be in Australia post Saturday’s run.

“They have just come on board and bought into him,” Forsman said. “At this stage, I’d say his future lies in Australia.”

On the undercard, stablemate Force Of Nature is a dual acceptor for the Modern Transport Group (1200m) and Peter Kelly-Bayleys 1400, with Forsman to decide on which race he will contest closer to Saturday.

“We put in a late nom for the 1200m, which came on the radar because of the smaller field size and he is probably better-weighted there,” Forsman said.

