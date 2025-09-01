The three withdrawals on Monday mean Checkmate (previously 17th in the order), Quintessa and Habana all get into the field, with Meritable the only likely emergency.

That means the Proisir Plate boasts remarkable depth, as Checkmate was placed in the inaugural NZB Kiwi two starts ago, while Quintessa was a Group 1 Levin Classic winner at 3 who won the Cockram Stakes fresh-up at Group 3 level at Caulfield this time last year.

“We are stoked to get in and Warren [Kennedy] will ride,” Noble, Habana’s trainer, said.

“He is going well but it is a very, very good field and I think that shows the benefit of moving the race to Ellerslie.

“So many trainers are happy to be taking horses there because we know what sort of track we can expect, which is a huge deal at this time of the year.”

Grail Seeker and Legarto share $4 favouritism for the Proisir Plate but Wednesday morning’s barrier draw will be crucial to the final-field market for one of the most even Group 1 starting points to the New Zealand season in years.

The Proisir Plate is also a rarity in being a Group 1 race run over 1400m at Ellerslie, with the majority of the major races there being 1200m (Railway, Karaka Millions 2-year-old), 1600m (Karaka Millions 3-yeald-old) or the new NZB Kiwi, which is run over 1500m, as well as the 2000m races like the Zabeel Classic and Bonecrusher NZ Stakes for weight-for-age horses.

Saturday’s meeting also includes the $150,000 Gold Trail Stakes for the 3-year-old fillies over 1200m and the Sir Colin Meads Trophy open 3-year-old as well as a welcome return of the Ellerslie mega stake levels, with even the maidens and Rating 65 horses racing for $75,000.

Champion in doubt

Trainer Mark Oulaghan is suggesting two-time champion West Coast may miss the Great New Zealand Steeplechase later this month at Te Aroha.

The Great New Zealand Steeplechase on September 21 is the new name given to the Great Northern, which West Coast has won the last two years at Te Rapa.

While Oulaghan hasn’t totally ruled out starting in the 6200m iconic race, he said he won’t make a final decision until after West Coast races at Woodville this Sunday.

“But I’d say we are less than 50-50 of going,” he told the Herald.

“I am not sure Te Aroha is his track and I am thinking of putting him aside so we can start back earlier on him next season.” Jesko remains the $2.60 favourite for the first running of the Great New Zealand.

Oulaghan says the news is more positive with his hurdling star Berry The Cash who he intends to have at Te Aroha for the Great New Zealand Hurdle, which will be run on the first day of the jumping carnival, Friday September 19.

