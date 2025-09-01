Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Horse racing: Black-type winners addition icing on cake for Proisir Plate Group 1 opener at Ellerslie

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Habana (pictured on the outer) was good enough to win a Rich Hill MIle last year but has only just snuck into the Proisir Plate. Photo / Kenton Wright

Habana (pictured on the outer) was good enough to win a Rich Hill MIle last year but has only just snuck into the Proisir Plate. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The depth of Saturday’s first Group 1 race of the new season is best summed up by the fact it took three withdrawals on Monday to sneak Habana back into the $400,000 Proisir Plate.

Which is saying something, when you consider he won the Group 2 Rich Hill Mile last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save