Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Auckland punter sweating on miracle 100,000-1 collect in Melbourne Cup

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The 12-leg multi-bet that only needs one more correct result to pay an Auckland punter $732,216.21.

An Auckland punter is sweating on one of the biggest wins in New Zealand betting history with a wild bet that could net him over $730,000 in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

The punter, who wants to remain anonymous, invested just $7.41 in a 12-leg multi-bet with the New Zealand TAB in

