Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Angels ride with War Machine

By NZ Racing Desk
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

War Machine winning the group three BRC Sprint (1350m). Photo / Grant Peters

War Machine winning the group three BRC Sprint (1350m). Photo / Grant Peters

Rising star War Machine will start the popular elect in Saturday’s group one Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm, carrying not only the hopes of punters and his connections, but the heartfelt weight of two powerful legacies.

The four-year-old has won five of his 12 starts since being purchased from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing