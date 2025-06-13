War Machine was bred under the banner of MDJ Bloodstock Ltd – Mary, Maddy, David and Jim – with the latter pair remaining in the ownership of the son of Harry Angel.

Central to the War Machine story is former trainer turned bloodstock agent Steven Pinfold, who identified the young talent at a jump-out in New Zealand prior to his first trial for Jim Wallace.

The man known broadly in racing circles as ‘Pinny’ will be at Eagle Farm this weekend to cheer on War Machine and support the eclectic syndicate behind the Kiwi import.

“I spotted him at a jump-out before his first trial at Foxton, which he ended up winning by six lengths,” Pinfold said.

“I did a lot of business with Michael Moroney over the years. I worked for Mike for a long time, including running stables in Adelaide and Melbourne for him through the halcyon days of Brew and Second Coming.

“He was a champion to me and a very good mate for thirty-odd years. Once I saw War Machine at the jump outs, I told Mike about him, and then when he won the trial, we pounced.

“I put a lot of good clients into the horse and so did Mike, including Rupert Legh, so it’s nice to see the horse rewarding them.

“Mike said to me that War Machine might be one of the better horses he trained. Last year, when he ran in the Golden Eagle, he was just a kid running against men. He went a really good race, and Mike said we will give him a crack at the Rupert Clarke (group one, 1400m) and then put him away for the Stradbroke next year.

“So here we are, but sadly Mike isn’t with us.”

Among the ownership group is former All Black coach John Hart and Wellington engineer Bruce Hollow, whose racing fortunes have improved after an introduction to Pinfold.

“I met Bruce in a pub and he asked if I could help him out. He said he hadn’t had a winner for 20-plus years,” Pinfold said.

“The first share I sold to him was in Coeur Volante and the second is in War Machine, plus he also has an interest in Group Two winner Enriched, so he’s had a pretty good run.”

Saturday’s Group One will also be a reunion of sorts for a collegiate from St Patrick’s College Silverstream.

“I went to school with David Wallace. I also went to school with Andrew Williams, Adon Byron and Kieran McCaul who are all Silverstream boys that are in War Machine,” Pinfold said.

“I have been friends with the Wallace family for forty years and their Ardsley Stud has been one of the great thoroughbred nurseries in New Zealand. Jim Wallace actually gave me my first job when he ran the Magic Millions sales at Trentham way back in my schooling days.

“It’s a sad series of events. We would have loved David and Jim to be here with us this weekend, but unfortunately, they have had to go to America after the passing of Michael.”

Pinfold, who has also established good ties to the Hayes stable in recent years having sourced group two winner Marble Arch and progressive mare Grid Girl, said the Stradbroke is one of the few features to elude Lindsay Park over the years.

“We have a couple of dickie birds sitting on our shoulder. Tim Clark will wear a black armband not only to remember Michael Wallace but also to remember Michael Moroney,” he said.

“A win would be a big thrill for the Hayes boys and all my mates that I have put into the horse, but it would be an even better salute to the Wallace and Moroney families.”

– NZ Racing Desk