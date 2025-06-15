Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Albert Bosma’s Go Racing takes three horses to Royal Ascot

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Albert Bosma (left) inspects yearlings with one of his trainers, Stephen Marsh, at Karaka. Photo / Trish Dunell

Albert Bosma (left) inspects yearlings with one of his trainers, Stephen Marsh, at Karaka. Photo / Trish Dunell

The best indication of how far Auckland racehorse syndicator Albert Bosma has come is that he wasn’t entirely sure how many horses his Go Racing business would have competing at Royal Ascot this week.

That is Royal Ascot, the pinnacle of world racing, just outside London, which starts in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing