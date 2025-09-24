Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Horse of the Year may not like weather of the week

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

El Vencedor has already won the Herbie Dyke Stakes at Group 1 level at Te Rapa this year. Photo / Kenton Wright

El Vencedor has already won the Herbie Dyke Stakes at Group 1 level at Te Rapa this year. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stephen Marsh is not happy.

Not grumpy, old man unhappy. No, that wouldn’t be the Cambridge trainer’s style, with his cheerful demeanour one of the best advertisements for his hugely successful stable.

This is a different sort of unhappy.

This is “I am going to a Group 1 day just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save