Incredible bravery from Crystal Hackett at Alexandra Park as she was thrown of her horse. Video / Supplied

A New Zealand horsewoman has stunned racing fans with her courage and care for her horse after winning a race at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

South Auckland harness racing driver Crystal Hackett had just won Race 8 driving two-year-old pacer Buddy Guy, when the inexperienced horse shied and became fractious when returning to the winner’s circle.

Hackett was tipped from the sulky and Buddy Guy attempted to take off across the Alexandra Park infield, but Hackett refused to let go of the reins, knowing that would leave the young pacer to run free and possibly endanger himself, other horses or even escape from the racetrack.

Hackett was left on the ground behind Buddy Guy being dragged across the grass, through puddles and even an access pathway before Buddy Guy eventually stopped and was caught unharmed.

Hackett returned to the stabling area, her driving pants stained by grass and mud but still smiling.