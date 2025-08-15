Advertisement
Habana’s handicap at Ruakākā should lead punters towards Tuxedo

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Habana is a Group 2 winner of the Rich Hill Mile but has to carry topweight at Ruakākā today. Photo / Kenton Wright

TODAY’S RACING

  • Ruakākā, including $100,000 Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders, first race 12.15pm
  • New Plymouth, $100,000 ITM Interprovincial, first race 11.59am.
  • Caulfield, A$300,000 Lawrence Stakes, first race 2.25pm (NZ time).

In the balancing act between winning and gaining intel at Ruakākā today, trainer Lance Noble has chosen the latter.

Which means Habana, the best horse in today’s $40,000 open sprint, probably can’t win.

The former Group 2 Rich Hill Mile winner returns to the races after a

