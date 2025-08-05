Habana is a Rich Hill Mile winner and loves right-handed racing. Credit: Kenton Wright.

Lance Noble has his eye on a major early season prize with one of the few older members of his stable.

The Karaka-based private trainer for Cambridge Stud has the Gr.1 Proisir Plate (1400m) on September 6 top of his wish list for the well-performed Habana.

“He’s got a good record at Ellerslie, he likes going right-handed and it’s not far from home,” Noble said.

“We’ll get him as fit as we can and try and see if we can maybe catch a few of the others a bit underdone.”

To that end, Habana has trialled at Avondale and at Taupō this week after he was to have raced at Ruakaka last weekend, but insufficient entries resulted in the race being scrapped.