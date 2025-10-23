Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Globe’s forced scratching by Racing Victoria adds to Cox Plate confusion

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Globe has been forced out of tomorrow's Cox Plate after an inspection by racing Victoria vets.

A breath of fresh air has blown through tomorrow’s A$6 million ($6.8m) Ladbrokes Cox Plate.

Not that it is good for the iconic race, but it was refreshing all the same.

The race, usually touted as the weight-for-age championship of Australasia, lost one of its speed influences when New Zealand-bred

