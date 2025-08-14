Forsman has flyer and progressive stayer aiming at $100,000 targets

Belles Beau is an unusual topweight at New Plymouth tomorrow in that he won't carry the No 1 saddlecloth. Photo / Race Images

Andrew Forsman is looking forward to two very different $100,000 races tomorrow.

The Cambridge trainer has smart three-year-old filly in Cashla Bay in the Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders at Ruakaka tomorrow as well as the improving Zanzibar in the ITM Interprovincial at New Plymouth.

The three-year-old scamper on what should be a decent track at Ruakaka is the gateway to spring opportunities for the youngsters, and Forsman hopes Cashla Bay can head home on Saturday night with some black type next to her name.

“She is a good professional filly with a run under her belt and I think this week will suit her,” he offers.

“It is a good field, as it should be for that stake, but with two strong three-year-old races also at Taupō on Sunday to it means all the smart horses aren’t in the same race, so she gets her chance.”