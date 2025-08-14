Forsman has flyer and progressive stayer aiming at $100,000 targets

Zanzibar will need more toughness than speed for the Interprovincial over 1800m on a heavy track.
“He is up a fair way in grade from winning a Rating 65 last start but he won that well and is a fit horse who will handle the track,” says Forsman.
“It is really hard to line up the form but I think he will be handy and can go close.”
The Interprovincial is an interesting mix, with a potential trick that could catch punters out – it is one of the few handicap races of the season where the horses are not listed in order of who carries the most weight, meaning the topweight Belles Beau is actually No 7.
Buyer beware.
