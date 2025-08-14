“Tajana is the class horse of the field on what she has achieved so far, but she could be vulnerable at 1200m depending on the speed up front.

“The other filly [Cashla Bay], with the one run under her belt, she might be the better chance at this stage.

“Long-term we are pretty excited about Tajana, once she gets up to a mile.

“The [New Zealand] 1000 Guineas (Group 1, 1600m) is the grand final for her, and it would be lovely to win it again. We have managed it a few times, but you can never win a Guineas too often.”

Tajana has been enjoying a week up at Ruakākā in her trainers’ annual migration to the northern venue, and Williams has received positive reports in the lead-up to Saturday.

“I think the sun on their backs and a couple of days warmer does them well,” Williams said. “I was talking with Shaune yesterday (Wednesday) and he said they are doing very well and they are loving it.

“It is a good break, and it is a good thing to do for the horses at this time of the year.”

Another The Oaks Stud representative that has enjoyed the week up at Ruakākā is Alaskan.

The 4-year-old daughter of Niagara is pleasing Ritchie and Murray in the lead-up to her spring campaign, with Williams identifying the Group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) at Riccarton in November as her major target.

She won one of her six starts as a 3-year-old but was strong late in the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham in March when running into sixth.

“Alaskan is a very promising stayer in my view,” Williams said. “We are heading towards the New Zealand Cup, that is Plan A. Adjustments have to be made of course if they don’t win the races they need to win to get into the race.”

Meanwhile, Williams said The Oaks Stud’s star 3-year-old of last season, Savaglee, is enjoying some time on the water walker after an injury scare.

“Savaglee is on the water treadmill over at Lyndhurst Farm,” he said. “He had a bit of a joint issue, but no surgery was required; it was more of a time thing.

“We decided to take an ultraconservative approach with him as he had a pretty busy two years. We decided to forego the spring and aim for a late summer-early autumn campaign in Australia if we can get there.

“He is such an intelligent animal, you can do anything with him, unlike most colts.

“He will be at Lyndhurst for four or five weeks and then he will head back to Pam’s [Gerard, trainer] stable in mid-to-late September to start a long, slow build-up, but in himself he is fantastic.”

Savaglee won five and placed in three of his eight starts as a 3-year-old, including victories in the Group 1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m), Group 2 Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m), Group 2 James and Annie Saren Memorial (1400m), Group 2 Levin Classic (1600m), and placed in the Group 1 BCD Group Sprint (1400m) and Group 1 Australian Guineas (1600m).

Williams is hoping the farm can have more success across the Tasman, with a couple of runners in the care of Flemington trainer Steve Richards.

“We have got two or three good horses in Australia with my son, Dean, who is with Steve Richards,” Williams said.

“Antrim Coast came back really well the other day, we think we have got him finally right again, and Raziah had a nice first-up run, so we are excited about the racing team at the moment.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk