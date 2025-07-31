Advertisement
Fannin suggests speed the key to beating his old mate in Koral

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jesko (in gold) is the young gun of New Zealand jumping. Photo / Peter Rubery

Shaun Fannin admits it will feel a little odd when he is legged aboard Jesko before the $50,000 Racecourse Hotel Koral Steeplechase at Riccarton tomorrow.

Not that there will be anything unusual about jumping on Jesko, the new star of New Zealand steeplechasing, whom Fannin trains with wife Hazel and

