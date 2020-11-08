Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing
Updated

Exclusive: Massive changes for Auckland racing with Avondale track set to close

Michael Guerin
By
4 mins to read
Winter Race Day at Ellerslie Race. Photosport

Winter Race Day at Ellerslie Race. Photosport

Auckland's thoroughbred racing is set for its most dramatic and progressive change in a century in a move that will see Ellerslie upgraded to a world class facility with enormous stake increases.

The Herald understands

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing