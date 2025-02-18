Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Emotional farewell as Skew Wiff retires from racing at Matamata

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Group One winner Skew Wiff has been retired from racing. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

Group One winner Skew Wiff has been retired from racing. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

It was an emotional day at Te Akau Racing’s Matamata stables on Sunday when co-trainer Sam Bergerson farewelled Skew Wiff for the final time following her retirement from racing.

Bred and raced by Waikato Stud, the daughter of Savabeel recorded Bergerson’s first Group One victory as a trainer when taking out the 2023 edition of the Tarzino Trophy (1400m), a day that will live long in the memory of the Matamata horseman.

”She holds a really special place in my heart, being my first Group One winner,” he said.

“She had a few quirky traits which made her a bit different from everyone else. She wasn’t overly big, but she was just so gutsy and was really special.”

Out of stakes performer Starvoia, Skew Wiff recorded four career victories, including on racing’s biggest stage when taking out the Group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She was also placed at Group level on six occasions, including the Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (2040m), Group 1 New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m), Group 1 Levin Classic (1600m), Group 2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m) and Group 2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) on two occasions, and accrued more than $750,000 in prizemoney.

While finishing fourth in the Group 1 Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham last month, she failed to fire in her last two outings, including last Saturday’s Listed Lisa Chittick Champagne Stakes (1400m).

”We would have loved to have won that race for Mark [Chittick, Waikato Stud principal] and the team, but she never came up and we thought her last two runs were a bit disappointing,” Bergerson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

”She just didn’t come up this time around. We couldn’t fault her at home heading towards Saturday at Matamata. She had lost that zest for racing.

”She has got nothing left to prove, so we are happy to see her go off sound and well.

”It was sad putting her on the float on Sunday, but I am excited for her next chapter of life, and I am sure she is going to be a fantastic broodmare if she leaves the qualities and traits she has herself.”

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing