Group One winner Skew Wiff has been retired from racing. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

It was an emotional day at Te Akau Racing’s Matamata stables on Sunday when co-trainer Sam Bergerson farewelled Skew Wiff for the final time following her retirement from racing.

Bred and raced by Waikato Stud, the daughter of Savabeel recorded Bergerson’s first Group One victory as a trainer when taking out the 2023 edition of the Tarzino Trophy (1400m), a day that will live long in the memory of the Matamata horseman.

”She holds a really special place in my heart, being my first Group One winner,” he said.

“She had a few quirky traits which made her a bit different from everyone else. She wasn’t overly big, but she was just so gutsy and was really special.”

Out of stakes performer Starvoia, Skew Wiff recorded four career victories, including on racing’s biggest stage when taking out the Group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.