Ellerslie’s hero horse definitely not the King of Spring

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

El Vencedor loves Ellerslie and could start favourite in the $550,000 Livamol Classic tomorrow. Photo / Kenton Wright

The $550,000 Livamol Classic at Ellerslie could be the perfect race for El Vencedor.

If it was being run in three months.

Because while El Vencedor has been Ellerslie’s Group 1 hero since the track re-opened early last year, he is anything but the King of Spring.

El Vencedor

