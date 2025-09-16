Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Ellerslie adds extra safety feature to new racing surface

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The new Ellerslie crossing passed its first test perfectly as horses galloped across it this week. Photo / ATR

Ellerslie has added one of the last pieces planned for its new track, with the move welcomed by jockeys.

A new surface has been installed for the crossing on the bend heading out of the straight, one designed to provide greater consistency between the StrathAyr course proper and the crossing

