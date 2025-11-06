Lollapalooza was stunning winning the Gold Trail Stakes at Ellerslie on September 6. Photo / Kenton Wright

Matamata trainer Graham Richardson views Saturday’s Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) as a wide-open contest and is hoping Lollapalooza can be right in the thick of it for the $600,000 prize.

The El Roca filly announced herself as a key contender for the Riccarton showpiece when taking out the Group 3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) early in the spring. She then went down by a nose to Tajana in the Group 3 Sunline Vase (1400m) a fortnight later.

Tajana and Lollapalooza went head-to-head for the second time in the Group 2 Soliloquy Stakes (1400m) last start at Ellerslie but settled for third and fifth respectively in a contest taken out by Well Written, who opened a red-hot favourite in the Guineas market after final fields assembled on Wednesday morning.

Richardson was satisfied with the Soliloquy run after Lollapalooza got well back in the field but he indicated the filly will wear blinkers for the first time on Saturday after arriving safely in Christchurch.

“She just got too far back and wouldn’t go through the gaps. The winner won very well but we were only a half-length from the second horse [Little Black Dress],” he said.