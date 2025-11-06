Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Early-season stunner Lollapalooza aims to catch flying filly in NZ 1000 Guineas

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lollapalooza was stunning winning the Gold Trail Stakes at Ellerslie on September 6. Photo / Kenton Wright

Matamata trainer Graham Richardson views Saturday’s Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) as a wide-open contest and is hoping Lollapalooza can be right in the thick of it for the $600,000 prize.

The El Roca filly announced herself as a key contender for the Riccarton showpiece when taking

