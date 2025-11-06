“I’m happy with her, so as long as she’s 100% well and healthy with a good draw [2] and blinkers on for the first time, hopefully she can race up to the best of her ability. She ran second at Taupō this way around [left-handed] so let’s hope it’ll suit.”
Lollapalooza shares the second line of betting clearly with Belle Cheval, but Richardson believes the race is deeper than it appears.
“I don’t know what the final result will be because there’s more than just Well Written in the race,” he said.
“Ray Fleming’s horse [Savvy Donna] raced very well [in the Soliloquy] and David Archer’s filly [Belle Cheval] won well at Ellerslie. There are six or seven in the field that could very well win this race.”
The filly he prepares in partnership with Rogan Norvall won’t be short of supporters at Riccarton, with a number of members in her Social Racing Premier Dynamic Duo Syndicate and Richardson Racing Carnival Syndicate set to be trackside.
“It’s all about the thrill they get and there are a lot of people coming down to watch, which is fantastic,” Richardson said.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk