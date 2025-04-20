“He did an easy 800m [trackwork] on Saturday but will have his proper pre-race gallop on Tuesday.”

That will be at the Breakfast at the Stars at Ascot where the Quokka will be held and will be followed by the barrier draw.

The Quokka market is dominated by Overpass, who has won both previous runnings of the race and Walker wants to draw handy enough to be near the Bjorn Baker-trained front-runner.

“Everybody here expects him to try and lead and be foot flat to the floor so most people want to be close to him or even trailing.

“I am not sure we will be that close but I’d love a draw somewhere between three and nine so we have options.”

The Quokka field has lost some of the Eastern Seaboard stars that were in the market a few weeks ago and while it still has depth, it is by no means as scary as it could have been.

“Some of the locals are telling me their horses might struggle against the likes of Overpass but I am not so sure,” says Walker.

“They are here racing on their home track and that has to count for something.

“But we can’t worry too much about all that. Our horse is well and as long as he stays that way, we will be happy.”

Craig Williams will head to Perth from Melbourne to ride Crocetti, who is rated a $19 chance by the TAB.

Walker has had one eye-opening experience while in Perth that made him wonder about attracting crowds to New Zealand racing.

“They had races here at Ascot on Good Friday, which is obviously new to me, and the place was packed,” he said.

“The gates opened at noon and people were queuing to get in because they could go to the race and have a bet and a beer.

“The next day they had races again at Ascot, this time it was Derby Day, and by comparison, the crowd was tiny.

“It was pretty remarkable to watch.”

Crocetti isn’t the only New Zealand-trained galloper vying for international honours next weekend with El Vencedor having arrived safely in Hong Kong for next Sunday’s HK$28m ($6m) QEII Cup on Champions Day at Sha Tin.

