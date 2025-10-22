Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Cup confusion reigns as harness racing’s most iconic race looms

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Swayzee (left) defeats Don't Stop Dreaming in last year's IRT New Zealand Cup at Addington. Photo / Ajay Berry

Swayzee (left) defeats Don't Stop Dreaming in last year's IRT New Zealand Cup at Addington. Photo / Ajay Berry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The market for New Zealand’s greatest harness race is in disarray less than three weeks before it will be run.

The $1 million IRT New Zealand Cup will be held at Addington on November 11 and even with the emergence of thoroughbred racing’s NZB Kiwi and the growing success of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save