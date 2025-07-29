Advertisement
Craig Grylls to be crowned champion jockey on last day of thoroughbred season

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Orchestral's win in the $1 million Aotearoa Classic at Ellerslie was one of the season's highlights for Craig Grylls. Photo / Kenton Wright

CRAIG GRYLLS

  • Age: 35.
  • Wins for season: 140.
  • Stakes earned this season: $6,086,578 (NZ record).
  • Black type wins this season: 15 (personal best).
  • Strike rate: Win every 5.68 starts (personal best).
  • Honours: Officially becomes NZ premiership winner today.

There will be no real glamour at the Cambridge synthetic meeting today but there will be a new champion.

That is often the case when we crown a new champion jockey for the season, which ends with seven races today that will largely be forgotten in a week

