Cool Aza Rene reminds punters of her 1000 Guineas credentials

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Cool Aza Rene was impressive in the Group 3 Barneswood Farms Stakes at Ashburton on Saturday. Photo / Ajay Berry

Just when it seemed like she might be slipping off the Group 1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas radar, Cool Aza Rene turned her spring around on Saturday and delivered a ninth win for Te Akau Racing in the Barneswood Farm Stakes at Ashburton.

The powerhouse stable had

