Cool Aza Rene reminds punters of her 1000 Guineas credentials

But Cool Aza Rene turned that theory on its head when she stepped up to 1400m on Saturday and delivered a sparkling performance.

Ridden by high-flying Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz, Cool Aza Rene enjoyed a perfect run in third with the front-runners El Vaquero and Miss Starlight squarely in her sights.

There was no room inside that pair or in between them at the top of the straight, so Queiroz had to change ground and switch across heels to their outside. Once Cool Aza Rene found clear air, she pinned her ears back and accelerated.

She dashed past the front-running pair, took a clear lead and kept going strongly to the line to hold out the fast-finishing Alottago and Miss Ziggy by three-quarters of a length. The other two Te Akau runners, Belle Du Monde and Origin Of Love, finished fourth and fifth respectively.

“We thought our three fillies were hard to split in this race,” Bergerson said. “Cool Aza Rene might have been a query at the 1400m, but she’s so tough and so game. She has a good, positive racing style and knows where the winning post is, and that’s always a good attribute to have.

“It was a great ride by Bruno. He had to change ground in the straight, but then she was so strong to the line. It was a fantastic effort.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have had a bit of luck in this race. Three-year-old black-type races like this aren’t easy to win, so we cherish them all.”

The TAB had all but dismissed Cool Aza Rene as a 1000 Guineas contender before Saturday’s comeback win, offering a quote of $81. She has now dropped to $16, with stablemates Belle Du Monde and Origin Of Love rated $26 chances.

“With this win under her belt, hopefully it’s onwards and upwards from here for Cool Aza Rene,” Bergerson said.

“Belle Du Monde had a bit of a chequered run today and can improve on that, especially stepping up to the mile. Origin Of Love just lacks a little bit of ringcraft. She’ll keep getting better with the more we do with her.”

David Ellis bought Cool Aza Rene for A$55,000 from Book 2 of the 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale. She has now had eight starts for five wins, a second placing and $171,100 in stakes.

Cool Aza Rene completed a winning treble at Ashburton on Saturday for Queiroz, who had earlier been successful aboard Court Of Appeal and Sir Albert.

“I’m very happy here in New Zealand and enjoying it,” he said. “Thanks very much to the owners and trainers for supporting me, and my manager Andre Neill is doing a great job.

“The trainers told me she [Cool Aza Rene] was ready for a good race today. The good track suited her and she had a good barrier [three].

“She jumped fast and then was very easy to ride from there. She was travelling so well. I just had to wait for my gap and then she flew.”

