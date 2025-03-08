Connors lands another Ellerslie staying feature

Raymond Connors’ green and red colours will forever be known for six victories in the Great Northern Steeplechase (6400m) at Ellerslie between 1998 and 2019, but the respected Manawatū horseman returned to Auckland on Saturday and took the spoils in another major test of stamina.
Connors won the Great Northern as an owner and jockey on Our Jonty (1998) before adding owner-trainer successes with Hypnotize (2007, 2008, 2009) and Wise Men Say (2017, 2019). Now those trophies sit alongside a major prize on the flat, courtesy of a $17 upset by Trav in the Group 2 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m).
“The Great Northerns are probably still my biggest thrill, but this has to be right up there as well,” Connors said on Saturday. “It’s awesome to win a big race on a day like this. Champions Day is great to be a part of.”
Trav won three races as a four-year-old last season, prompting Connors to put a circle around the Auckland Cup as his main goal for 2024-25. The Almanzor gelding went winless in his seven starts leading into the $600,000 showpiece, but caught the eye with a strong-finishing and unlucky fourth in the Group 3 Wellington Cup (3200m) in his most recent start on January 18.
Trav and jockey Masa Hashizume dropped out to the tail of the field in a moderately run Auckland Cup that saw multiple lead changes during the race. They still had only three horses behind them as they angled to the extreme outside coming around the home turn.