Connors lands another Ellerslie staying feature

Arby and Nest Egg kicked off the corner and briefly looked set to fight out the finish, but then Hashizume let Trav rip down the outside of the track. He powered past that pair and then turned back a late challenge from the Chris Waller-trained Tajanis to win by a long head. Another Australian raider, Ciaron Maher’s Interpretation, finished two and three-quarter lengths further back in third.

The Auckland Cup was a special consolation prize for Hashizume, who was the long-time rider of Group 1 Trackside New Zealand Derby (2400m) favourite Willydoit but was replaced after his unplaced finish in last month’s Group 2 Avondale Guineas (2100m).

“This means a lot,” Hashizume said. “The last few weeks have just been one of those things. I’ve had to come back from an injury where I had six weeks off. Willydoit is such a nice horse. I understand the owners making the change and I wish them the best of luck. I’ll just have to hope I can come back next year with another Derby favourite.

“Trav is a very tough horse, going from the Wellington Cup to the Auckland Cup with only a jumpout in between. He was a bit fresh going to the start, but very professional after the gates opened.

“I wasn’t very confident when I was last in the first lap, so I tried to move a little bit closer and then decided to follow Blue Sky At Night. She’s a tough mare, so I knew she would drag me into it.

“I wasn’t sure who was coming through beside me, but I knew my horse was trying his best. He gave me 100% all the way to the line and then was hard to pull up after the race. It was such a good effort. Credit to the horse and the trainer. I was just lucky today.”

Trav has now had 25 starts for six wins, a second and $462,950 in stakes.

“That was a really good performance,” Connors said. “I wasn’t surprised to see him get so far back in the running, because that’s the way he races. But the finish that he produced to get up and win the race was amazing.

“He hasn’t been the easiest horse to train, it’s been a bit of an effort from everyone at home, but this race was our goal and it’s great to pull it off.”

