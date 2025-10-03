“Apart from the weather, I couldn’t be any happier,” Dixon said. “I was thrilled with that first-up run, and stepping up to 1400m is definitely her go. She has a great record at that distance.

“If it was a Soft5 or Soft6, I’d be going into this race with a fair bit of confidence. If it stays Heavy8 like it is now, she’ll probably run but I’m a bit less confident.

“They’re supposed to get 10-12mm of rain overnight, which would take it down to a Heavy9 and Heavy10 and there’d be a high chance that she won’t run. I’ll see what happens and probably make a call in the morning.”

This would be the second year in a row that Marotiri Molly has competed at this feature Hāwera meeting. She was an impressive Rating 75 winner over the same 1400m distance 12 months ago. That added to the appeal of the Breeders’ Stakes for Dixon, who will likely follow a similar itinerary through the rest of the spring.

“We had a few niggles with her in the early part of her preparation, but we managed that and she’s been really good since,” Dixon said. “Our main target was this race, because she gets in so well at the weights and we know she likes the distance and course. But we’ll wait and see what happens with the track.

“We might carry on towards another shot at the Auckland Breeders’ Stakes at Pukekohe in November. She ran a really good race for third in that last year and it might be a suitable target again.”

