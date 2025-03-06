Race 5, Sistema Stakes

Mark Walker, Return To Sender, He Who Dares, La Dorada, Marokopa Falls: “Return To Sender would be our top pick as he has real class.

“But La Dorada is so tough she can still win even from her wider draw while He Who Dares was good at Matamata last start and is still improving.”

Stephen Marsh, To Cap It All (7) and Tale Of The Gypsy (11): “Both of To Cap It All’s starts have been in stakes races and she has won and run second so she can get some again, but obviously it is a very good field.”

Race 6, Bonecrusher NZ Stakes

Stephen Marsh, El Vencedor (No.1): “He couldn’t be better. He galloped super on Tuesday morning and I am glad we started him two weeks ago because he loves the racing.

“He has got the draw to to be handy and no reason to think he won’t race at his peak.”

Simon Alexander, La Crique (No.6): “She galloped well last week and she should be better than when she finished second in the Herbie Dyke.”

Roger James, Orchestral (No.7): “Her last start has definitely bought her on and the 2000m will suit better. I think she has the right draw to sit and watch her main rivals.”

Mark Walker, Qali Al Farrasha (No.8): “She is ready for 2000m and has the speed to use barrier 1 so should get a good run.”

Race 7, Barfoot and Thompson Auckland Cup

Grant Cooksley, Trust In You (3) and Son Of Sun (4): “They are both ready and will run good races but if I had to go for one it would be Son Of Sun, maybe he will handle the 3200m better. But a lot will come down to tempo.”

Lance Noble, About Time (6): “We can’t buy a good draw at the moment. She is spot on but Warren [Kennedy] will need to get on the back of the right horse.”

Shaun Fannin, Sailor Jack (9): “Mick Dee was our best man so it is very cool to have him riding him. He will be aggressive and get handy and we think he has a real chance.”

Race 8, NZB Kiwi

Lance O’Sullivan, Checkmate (3) and Sethito (10): “They are the better of our four chances and between them it might come down to the tempo, with Checkmate better suited if they go hard.”

Stephen Marsh, Penman (4) and Ardalio (11): “Not ideal draws but the wide draw probably affects Penman more as it makes it hard for him to get handy whereas the filly will settle back and run on strongly.”

Bjorn Baker, Perfumist (7): “We have a good draw and we are going to use it. She could be in front and hard to catch.”

Mark Walker, Damask Rose (No.8): “We think going in fesh will suit her and she trialled great last week. She has a decent draw but we’d like some tempo.”

Race 9, Trackside NZ Derby

Trent Busuttin, Thedoctoroflove (1): “He has thrived since he has been in New Zealand and will eat up 2400m. I hope it is a fast run race.”

Shaune Ritchie, Tuxedo (2): “He is bang on and worked really well at Ellerslie on Monday. I think the Waikato Guineas was the right lead-up race and while he will get back he can win.”

Stephen Marsh, Bourbon Proof (3) and Kiwi Skyhawk (7): “They are both exactly where we want them to be. We have always thought they were true Derby horses and they get the draws so they are right in it.”

Shaun Clotworthy, Willydoit (4): “He looks well, better than he did last start but the draw doesn’t help. But he might be a bit handier and we won’t be surprised if he bounces back.”

Roger James, Oceana Dream (5) and Grey Area (15): “Oceana Dream has come on exactly how we would have wanted since his last start. To be honest I wouldn’t have chosen barrier 1 but it is better than being wide.”

Mark Walker, Hakkinen (6): “He is a horse on the way up and drawn to get a soft run so he will go well.”

