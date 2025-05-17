Knights Realm, Bradman and Khanshe were strung across the track as Francee joined in to thrust her head in front in the final bound and collect her maiden black-type success.

Co-trainer Mark Walker was delighted to see the mare pick up the thick end of the stake, along with the black-type and other benefits that go with the victory.

“She tries really hard and it is just great for Haunui Farm, the Chitty family and everyone involved with her,” Walker said.

“I actually watched the race here in Melbourne and not long after I got a call from Caroline Chitty, who was just so thrilled with what the mare had achieved.

“It really hits home why you participate in this industry when you get recognition like that and the win couldn’t have happened for a nicer group of people.”

Walker was also pleased about the effort from Queiroz, a talent he had seen first-hand when training in Singapore.

“It was a tremendous ride from Bruno as he had her in the right place and was strong on her in the closing stages,” he said.

“We are lucky to have these experienced international riders coming to New Zealand and you can see just what they bring to the saddle in everything they do.

“We will sit down and talk with Mark [Chitty] about where we go now but I think this might have been an excellent grand final for her. She could well be off to the paddock before the Chitty family have a think about whether she comes back for another campaign or goes to the broodmare barn.”

Francee carries the silks of co-breeder and owner Haunui Farm and is a daughter of 10-win mare Calveen.

A serious talent on the track, among Calveen’s victories were the Group 1 Easter Handicap (1600m), Group 2 Japan Trophy (1600m), Group 2 Travis Stakes (2000m) and Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m). She also placed in the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield.

Francee has now won four of her 22 starts and more than $215,000 in prizemoney.

