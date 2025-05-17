Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz making his mark in Central Districts

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Francee (right) secured a valuable black-type victory at Trentham on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery

Francee (right) secured a valuable black-type victory at Trentham on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery

Visiting Brazilian hoop Bruno Queiroz is making every post a winner in his local riding stint by adding a maiden New Zealand stakes success to his bag of tricks.

Queiroz guided gallant mare Francee to a thrilling victory in the Listed James Bull Rangitīkei Cup (1600m) at Trentham on Saturday.

Queiroz, who rode for Kiwi trainer Stephen Gray during a successful Singapore excursion after leaving his native Brazil, joined Gray in New Zealand this month and immediately made an impact by riding a winner on his first day in the saddle.

Te Akau Racing entrusted the natural lightweight to take the reins of the 5-year-old mare Francee, a daughter of Iffraaj, and he produced a peach of a ride to land the major spoils in a blanket finish from race favourites Knights Realm and Khanshe.

Francee settled just behind the pace with Queiroz sitting quietly until bringing her into contention along the rail approaching the home bend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Knights Realm, Bradman and Khanshe were strung across the track as Francee joined in to thrust her head in front in the final bound and collect her maiden black-type success.

Co-trainer Mark Walker was delighted to see the mare pick up the thick end of the stake, along with the black-type and other benefits that go with the victory.

“She tries really hard and it is just great for Haunui Farm, the Chitty family and everyone involved with her,” Walker said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I actually watched the race here in Melbourne and not long after I got a call from Caroline Chitty, who was just so thrilled with what the mare had achieved.

“It really hits home why you participate in this industry when you get recognition like that and the win couldn’t have happened for a nicer group of people.”

Walker was also pleased about the effort from Queiroz, a talent he had seen first-hand when training in Singapore.

“It was a tremendous ride from Bruno as he had her in the right place and was strong on her in the closing stages,” he said.

“We are lucky to have these experienced international riders coming to New Zealand and you can see just what they bring to the saddle in everything they do.

“We will sit down and talk with Mark [Chitty] about where we go now but I think this might have been an excellent grand final for her. She could well be off to the paddock before the Chitty family have a think about whether she comes back for another campaign or goes to the broodmare barn.”

Francee carries the silks of co-breeder and owner Haunui Farm and is a daughter of 10-win mare Calveen.

A serious talent on the track, among Calveen’s victories were the Group 1 Easter Handicap (1600m), Group 2 Japan Trophy (1600m), Group 2 Travis Stakes (2000m) and Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m). She also placed in the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield.

Francee has now won four of her 22 starts and more than $215,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing