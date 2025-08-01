Advertisement
Bergerson hoping for special weekend with Bradman and Bosson

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Bradman (right) is the favourite for today's $110,000 Winter Cup at Riccarton. Photo / Race Images

Roydon Bergerson is looking forward to trying to win races with two of his best mates this weekend.

Today at Riccarton, that will be the $110,000 Winter Cup with Bergerson’s equine buddy Bradman (R9, No 2).

But tomorrow the Awapuni-based trainer will return to his home track and pair up

