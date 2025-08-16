Chantilly Lace and Chris Dell (right) were too good for their rivals in the Interprovincial at New Plymouth. Photo / Jane Davidson

Bambry gets one of her biggest wins in special $100,000 New Plymouth race

Chantilly Lace and Chris Dell (right) were too good for their rivals in the Interprovincial at New Plymouth. Photo / Jane Davidson

Consistent mare Chantilly Lace carried the colours of Horowhenua to victory in the feature race at New Plymouth, the ITM New Plymouth Interprovincial (1600m).

The special contest involves runners discarding their traditional silks in favour of the colours of the region they represent, with the red, white and blue of Horowhenua adorning the Chrissy Bambry-prepared runner who has been a model of consistency during her current preparation without managing to find the winner’s enclosure.

With most races on the day dominated by those in or near the lead, many felt the 5-year-old could be disadvantaged by that pattern, however, rider Chris Dell made good use of an inner barrier to have her sitting sixth against the rail as McKhan went hard in front.

Dell was hard at work on the mare turning for home and she shot through one off the fence to snatch the lead at the 250m before forging clear to defeat race favourite Zanzibar and Urenui in a thrilling finish.

Bambry was close to tears as she accepted congratulations from well-wishers after the final placings were announced.