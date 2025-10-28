Awapuni’s return to racing delayed until next year

“Our team, the RIB, and the club, with the support of independent experts and international advisers, have worked tirelessly in recent months, and we share the disappointment felt by many.
“Despite these efforts, the surface has not consistently met the standard required to confidently host full race meetings during what is an incredibly busy period for our sport,” Ballesty said.
Track consultant Liam O’Keeffe said the decision followed careful assessment of the track during recent trials and gallops.
“Following recent trials and gallops at Awapuni, it’s evident that further, more aggressive renovation work is required to bring the surface up to the standard the industry needs,” said O’Keeffe.
“At the same time, we’re progressing a wider investigation into the track’s long-term suitability.”
As a result, the trials originally scheduled for this Thursday, October 30, have been cancelled, with a replacement trial meeting set to be held at Woodville Racecourse on Monday, November 3.
There will be further date and programming changes as a result of the pause in racing at Awapuni, including a revised racing programme to find new locations for the meetings scheduled for November 14, December 20, and December 26.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk