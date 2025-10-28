Awapuni’s return to racing delayed until next year

While some successful trial meetings have been held at Awapuni a return to racing has been delayed until next year. Photo/ Peter Rubery

The return to racing for the Awapuni’s troubled turf track has been further delayed until next year.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing in conjunction with the Racing Integrity Board has confirmed that all trials and race meetings at the RACE Awapuni track will cease for the remainder of 2025, as RACE Inc. and NZTR work towards a long-term plan for the sustainability of the track.

NZTR chief executive officer Matt Ballesty said the decision followed extensive efforts to restore the track and careful consideration of its impact on participants.

“NZTR acknowledges that the remediation process for the RACE Awapuni surface has placed a significant strain on our Central Districts participants and the wider industry,” said Ballesty.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, with horse and rider safety being paramount.