Except clowns don’t find themselves running second on the Sydney trainer’s premiership this term or winning A$15 million in stakes like Baker did last season.

A clown Baker may not be, but an Australian he is about to become; he officially becomes a citizen of Australia on Wednesday while retaining his New Zealand citizenship.

“I love New Zealand but Australia has been great to me and our family and since it is our home now it is an honour to become a citizen over here,” says Baker.

Baker already has the brashness and aggressive nature usually needed to succeed in a town as fast as Sydney, although ironically Waller is neither, more a quiet force of nature.

Baker says he wins more races by going forward than backwards and the fitter and faster your horses the luckier you get. Which is what punters can expect from Perfumist (R8, No.7) in today’s $3.5 million NZB Kiwi, the first running of the thoroughbred slot race.

Perfumist is very good without being great but she has the draw, tactical speed and fitness to cover three to four lengths less than her better-performed rivals.

“We win a lot of races by having them fit enough then giving them their chance and we will do that,” Baker told the Herald.

“She will be leading unless something strange happens and if a horse like Evaporate is still too good for her then so be it.”

Evaporate may well be. So too could be Public Attention, or Damask Rose, maybe even Sethito or Checkmate.

And who knows what to make of the fairytale story that is Pivotal Ten, albeit South Island three-year-olds are rarely a factor on their northern raids.

Evaporate’s price shortened during the week but was out to a more palatable $2.60 last night, although he could tighten late on the tote as he will profile well for the World Pool punters.

While the visitors with their Kiwi-bred horses could hold the upper hand in the NZB Kiwi today’s more traditional three-year-old classic the Trackside Derby could be two vastly different races depending on the tempo.

Mid-race speed has gone missing in action in many of our major races this summer, none more so than the Avondale Guineas, usually the best form guide to the Derby.

If they go that slow again this Derby could become a punting jumble sale but a more genuine tempo will see Oceana Dream and Tuxedo suited for different reasons with Bourbon Proof and Thedoctoroflove big factors.

But what to make of long-time Derby favourite Willydoit is anybody’s guess.

Trained by the immensely popular Clotworthys, plenty of people will want to see Willydoit win the Derby (me included) but punters shouldn’t be taking the $3.80 fixed price to go along for the ride.

Barfoot and Thompson Champion’s Day

What: New Zealand’s richest-ever race meeting worth $9 million.

Where: Ellerslie Racecourse.

When: Today, first race 12.15pm.

Highlights: First running of the $3.5million slot race NZB Kiwi, $1.25million Trackside NZ Derby, $1million Bonecrusher NZ Stakes, $600,000 World Pool HKJC NZ Breeders Stakes, $550,000 Sistema Stakes, $600,000 Barfoot And Thompson Auckland Cup, $250,000 Haunui Farm Kings Plate.

Can I go? Yes, but most tickets are sold. Availability online.

Watch: Trackside (Sky Ch62), with first preview show from 8am.

