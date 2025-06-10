Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Asfoora set for Royal Ascot with blinkers in King Charles III Stakes

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Asfoora and Oisin Murphy after winning the King Charles III Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot, last year. Photo / Getty Images

Asfoora and Oisin Murphy after winning the King Charles III Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot, last year. Photo / Getty Images

Trainer Henry Dwyer is considering applying blinkers to Asfoora for the Australian mare’s defence of the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot next week.

Asfoora turned in a pleasing gallop in blinkers on the July Course at Newmarket on Monday as Dwyer prepares her for her first assignment of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing