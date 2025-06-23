“It was awesome and pretty extraordinary to have Dad over here, he came over last week for my first ride and he thought, ‘bugger it, I’ll stay’, because I had Billy Lincoln on Wednesday, who we thought would go really close.

“After that, he decided to just stay on again for Saturday, and he was over the moon with excitement.”

The 21-year-old was born and raised in Southland, with his mother Kerry Taplin training thoroughbreds for over 20 years, accumulating 177 wins domestically, 60 of those in partnership with her husband. They prepared horses, often with names associated with “Tap”, from their dairy farm at Isla Bank.

In mid-2022, the couple decided to pursue their dream of breeding and training horses in Australia and relocated to the Sunshine Coast, where Taplin became more involved in the industry. While working for his parents, he was also closely associated with Sheila Laxon and her Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) winner Knight’s Choice.

“I was around the horses growing up down south and rode trackwork when I was younger, then when I was about 16, I stepped away from the racing for a few years,” Taplin said.

“I really got back into it when we moved over to Australia, working for Sheila Laxon and my parents. I rode Knight’s Choice in trackwork for a long time and I took him down to Sydney for the Golden Eagle [A$10 million, 1500m], so seeing him win the Melbourne Cup was pretty awesome.

“For Mum and Dad, there have been a few standouts, including the Winter Cup [Group 3, 1600m] in New Zealand with Ritani. I’d actually flown back from Australia that day and surprised them on course, and she won.

“A couple of years ago, we took a horse [Tapildoodledo] down to Sydney for the Tulloch Stakes [Group 2, 2000m], it was the lead-up to the Derby and a Group Two. We’d set him up for the race and he managed to win at Rosehill, which was a huge thrill.”

Laxon was the first to present the idea of an apprenticeship to Taplin, and after assessing his options, returning to his home country appealed, albeit with a big shift in climate.

“About two years ago, Sheila asked me how light I was, and I was quite light, so she said ‘why don’t you be a jockey?’,” he said.

“I thought I’d give it a go, but in Queensland, it takes a long time to get the paperwork and everything through to become an apprentice. Dad knows Rick Williams really well, so he gave him a ring and because Rick has horses with Stephen, he pointed us in his direction, which was a big help.

“I’ve been here for about two months and I don’t mind the cold, so it’s not too bad, but it is a hell of a difference coming from a very, very hot summer in Queensland over the last six months or so.

“It’s a bit of a shock to the body, but I’m getting used to it now.”

Taplin hopes to continue his winning momentum at Pukekohe on Wednesday, with three rides secured across the meeting. The first of those, Intoxicated, will represent the Marsh barn in the Stella Artois 1600, while Ortega lines up in the Trackside.co.nz 1400.

“I’ve got three rides at Pukekohe at the moment, then I’ll speak to Stephen in the morning about whether I’ll go down to Trentham or up to Ruakākā on Saturday,” Taplin said.

“I’ve ridden both horses quite a lot in trackwork and Intoxicated is probably my best chance of the day, he’s working well and is in good form. Ortega won a couple of starts ago and she’ll be a fair chance as well, she’ll relish the ground there.”

Completing his book of rides is Arjay’s Flight, a Shaun Phelan-trained gelding contesting the Horizon By SkyCity 1600.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk