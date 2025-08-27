Andrew Vouris has been confirmed as the new chief executive of Entain Australia and New Zealand.

Respected gambling industry figure Andrew Vouris has been confirmed as the new chief executive of Entain, the company that runs the betting operations of the New Zealand TAB.

Vouris has been acting as interim CEO after former chief executive Dean Shannon left the company but Vouris’ appointment as the boss of the Australian and New Zealand arm of global company Entain has been confirmed.

“Andrew stood out as the right leader for Entain ANZ,” said Entain’s group CEO Stella David.

“His leadership as interim CEO has demonstrated his commitment to our people, our partners and to building a sustainable, compliance-led and customer-focused culture.

“Andrew has made great progress since he arrived at Entain, and I am very much looking forward to continuing working with him.”