Vouris, who has vast experience inside the gambling industry, was expected to get the permanent role.
“I am grateful for this opportunity, and the responsibility that I have been given,” he said.
“My priority is to embed a ‘win, but not at all costs’ culture and get back to the basics of selling bets.
“I will also be focusing on leading innovation in our sector while protecting our customers.
“I am excited about the future of our business and while there is still much more to do, we are well positioned for growth.”
The New Zealand TAB entered into a 25-year contract with Entain two years ago to provide its betting and broadcasting services and the day-to-day running of the business.
Legislation passed two months ago means the TAB is now the sole betting operator for racing and sport in New Zealand.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk