Racing: Northerners most likely to take on favourites

The northern stablemates most likely to test the favourites in tonight's $150,000 Sires' Stakes Final at Addington are drawn to suit their strengths in the Group 1.

While senior training partner Barry Purdon knows it won't be easy to upset the Hayden Cullen-trained pair who dominated the similar Harness Millions last Friday, his pair will make life harder for them.

Akuta and Cosmic Major were clearly too good in the Harness Millions but Purdon and Scott Phelan's Major Perry (third) and Montana D J both had big races.

"I was happy with both of them and I think they will be better this week, particularly Montana D J," says Purdon.

Taking their draws into account, Montana D J's $3.50 place odds look especially juicy.

● Trainer Hayden Cullen has confirmed what many harness fans suspect: Bettor Twist is getting better.

The outstanding filly is set to start a hot favourite in tonight $150,000 The Breeders NZ Oaks at Addington after her dominant win in the Nevele R Fillies Final there last Friday, a meeting at which Cullen trained five winners.

"It was pretty special and a night we won't forget in a while," says Cullen of his fiver.

Bettor Twist meets almost the same field but from what should prove to be a better draw (five) than her second-line starting position last week, and the 2600m looks perfect for her.

As good as she has been in the early and mid-stages of this unusual season, Bettor Twist has looked even more dominant in her latest two wins in which she has savaged the line and looked keener in the running.

Cullen says that hasn't just been at the races. "So we have asked more of her, working her harder, and she has really responded. She is sharper all around and Natalie [Rasmussen] has been doing a bit of work with her."

With their draws and gate speed Bettor Talk Art (barrier one) and Darling Me (two) looks the most likely to work their way to the peg line first and have that tactical advantage of potentially trailing Bettor Twist, so have place appeal.