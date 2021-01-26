Racing: New Zealand Bloodstock's National Yearling Sale - Cambridge horseman Tony Pike secures well-related filly

Tony Pike looks on after winning with The Bostonian during Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse in March last year. Photo / Getty Images

The Bostonian has given Tony Pike plenty to smile about over the last few years and he is hoping his half-sibling will be able to bring him and her new connections half the pleasure.

The Cambridge horseman secured lot 474, the Almanzor filly out of Keepa Cheval, the dam of The Bostonian and a half-sister to nine-time Group 1 winner Mufhasa, for $420,000 from the draft of Waikato Stud at Karaka on Tuesday.

"On type and pedigree, she was the star of the show," Pike said. "She is a lovely walking filly with a great attitude, and I know the family well with The Bostonian.

"It is a fantastic result, and I am really looking forward to getting the filly in the stable. She is very similar to her brother."

"I thought she may have made a bit more, but we valued her at about the $400,000 mark and we went one more bid to get her."

The Bostonian is spelling at breeder-owner David Archer's property after his spring campaign was cut short as a result of an ongoing fetlock issue that surfaced following his seventh-placing in the Group 1 Winx Stakes (1400m).

"He is going to get X-rayed in a couple of weeks' time and if the vets are happy there is a chance he will come back into work at the end of the month with a possible Brisbane campaign," Pike said.

Pike has purchased nine yearlings at Karaka so far this week and he said New Zealand Bloodstock should be happy with the results of the sale.

"I think it has been very strong for the right horses," he said. - NZ Racing Desk