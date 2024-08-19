Mark Twain has been ruled out of a Melbourne Cup campaign with a tendon injury. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Mark Twain, New Zealand’s leading hope for this year’s group one Melbourne Cup (3200m), has been ruled out of spring racing with a tendon strain.

The five-year-old gelding gained automatic entry into the iconic race with victory in the Listed Roy Higgins (2600m) at Flemington in March, which followed his placing in the group two Auckland Cup (3200m) at Ellerslie earlier that month.

Trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood were excited about campaigning their charge in Melbourne this spring, however, those dreams have been dashed after the five-year-old pulled up with an injury over the weekend.

“He has suffered a setback, he has got a slight tendon strain,” James said. “He presumably did it when working on Saturday morning.

“He will probably be off the scene for some time. To rehabilitate 100% from a tendon strain he probably wouldn’t be seen in public for 12 months.