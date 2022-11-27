Tony Herlihy and Bolt for Brilliance won their Inter Dominion first-round trotting heat at Ballarat on Saturday. Photo / Stuart McCormick

Tony Herlihy and Bolt for Brilliance won their Inter Dominion first-round trotting heat at Ballarat on Saturday. Photo / Stuart McCormick

The nagging doubt is now gone for trainer Tony Herlihy. His superstar trotter Bolt For Brilliance has the Inter Dominion trotting series in Victoria at his mercy after a painless first-round heat win at Ballarat on Saturday night.

Bolt For Brilliance is the sole Kiwi in either the pacing or trotting series and almost didn't make it to Victoria after being diagnosed with a lung infection after a Cup day failure at Addington on November 8.

While Herlihy was confident he had his stable star back to his best for Saturday, he still wanted to see the big horse prove it.

He did, at one of the more generous prices seen for a top New Zealand trotter in recent years.

Bolt For Brilliance drifted from $1.80 on opening to $2.80 on the fixed odds because of his recent failure but also the belief key rival Majestuoso would hold the lead from barrier one and the Kiwi star may have to race parked.

But Majestuoso was immediately crossed at the start by Sundon's Courage, who handed that lead to Bolt For Brilliance and that was effectively race over.

"I knew at his best, he could do that, and I was confident he would, but after what happened in Christchurch, I still had that tiny doubt," admits Herlihy.

"But not only did he win like that, but he went home and ate up, so it really seems to have taken nothing out of him.

"It is a long series and we still have a way to go but that was a perfect start."

Bolt For Brilliance has drawn barrier two on the second line over 1690m in a weak field when the series moves to Shepparton on Tuesday night and is not only the $1.30 favourite for that heat but now $1.70 to win the series.

Both the pacing and trotting finals are at Melton on December 10.

Three-year-old run continues

Wexford Stables sure can train a three-year-old, with Waitak adding to their remarkable recent run by winning the Eagle Memorial at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The 1500m event is usually a decent pointer to the classic crop summer ahead, but if Waitak is the best of trainers Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott's three-year-olds this summer, he has some big shoes to fill.

The stable has won the last two New Zealand Derbys with Asterix and Rocket Spade, while they have also won the Auckland Guineas with Rocket Spade, Dark Destroyer and Dragon Leap, as well as the Rough Habit plate in Brisbane.

That is a lot of serious three-year-old trophies for one barn, especially considering the outstanding achievements in that age group by both Te Akau and the former Baker-Forsman stable in the past five years.

Waitak will now be aimed at the Auckland Guineas before the stable lets him step up in distance to tell them whether he is a Derby horse.