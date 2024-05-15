Racing: Queensland trip on the cards for Malt Time

Group One performer Malt Time is gearing up for a Queensland campaign. Photo / Trish Dunell

Group One performer Malt Time is gearing up for a Queensland campaign. Photo / Trish Dunell

A trip across the Tasman is on the cards for Group 1 performer Malt Time if she performs up to expectations in the Dunstan Horsefeeds 1300 at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The seven-year-old daughter of Adelaide has been a standout for trainers Shaun and Emma Clotworthy this season, finishing runner-up in the Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) last September behind Mustang Valley before placing in the Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) and Group 1 TAB Classic (1600m).

She has had a spell since her unplaced run in February’s Group1 BCD Group Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa and will return to the Hamilton track this weekend to ready for a Queensland campaign.

“She had a good preparation last time, we will give her a couple of runs this time in and hopefully she can show good form again,” Shaun Clotworthy said.

“She went out for four or five weeks and has been back in for a couple of months.

“She worked up nicely during the week and we have been pleased with her since she has come back. She is in good order.”

Malt Time ran fourth in her 1000m trial at Avondale last week, giving Clotworthy plenty of confidence ahead of her weekend assignment.

“I thought it was a good trial, we ran her quietly and she got home and hit the line well,” he said.

Queensland is firmly in the crosshairs, with the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm next month a potential target.

“She has got a bit of improvement in her and we are thinking of possibly heading to Queensland if she went well this weekend,” Clotworthy said.

“There are a couple of races for her that are a little later on in the carnival, we haven’t confirmed anything yet. She does hold a nomination for the Stradbroke, but we will wait and see what happens.”

Malt Time could be joined on the trip by stablemate Espadas, a three-year-old son of Ace High that has shown a lot of promise in his two starts to date, placing on debut at Pukekohe in March before winning his maiden at Ellerslie a month later.

“We are looking at maybe Espadas (heading to Queensland as well), they have had a bit of a freshen-up so he might join her, but we are undecided at this stage,” Clotworthy said.

Meanwhile, Malt Time will be joined on the float trip to Te Rapa on Saturday by stablemate Mitonic, a last-start placegetter who will contest the Greene Racing Mile (1600m).

“He is in the same ownership as Malt Time,” Clotworthy said. “He is not far away from getting a win, he is going to be competitive again.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk