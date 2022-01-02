Racing: Empty stable hits home for trainer Cliff Goss

Trainer Cliff Goss with Gold Watch after winning at Te Rapa in October. Photo / Supplied

Trainer Cliff Goss with Gold Watch after winning at Te Rapa in October. Photo / Supplied

Michael Guerin is the racing editor for the NZHerald.

For 90-year-old trainer Cliff Goss the hardest part of a tragic weekend was when his old mate wasn't waiting for him at the stables on Sunday morning.

Goss lost his stable star and perhaps best ever horse when Gold Watch broke down in the feature mile at Ellerslie on Saturday, having to be euthanised on the track.

It was a horror end to the fairytale story of the big chestnut galloper who had helped give Goss purpose after his wife Rae passed away three years ago and it stung when Goss went to the stables on Sunday morning and saw Gold Watch's box empty.

"He usually knows when I am coming down to see him and he used to yell out at me," Goss told the Herald.

"So to go down there and see the box empty was bloody hard."

Goss has been around horses his whole life and like anybody who works with animals knows accidents like Saturday's can happen.

"I feel sorry for the crowd, having to see it," he admits.

"This sort of accident can happen with horses any day of the week so for it to happen in the home straight on a big race is horrible.

"But I don't want anybody saying it happens a lot because I think 165 horses raced there on Saturday and only one of them didn't go home.

"And most race meeting there are no accidents."

Goss says Gold Watch never seemed himself on Saturday, even hours before the race.

"He is usually as quiet as a mouse in the float all the way up but he was kicking and carrying on.

"Then at the races he wasn't himself. We thought it might be the big day and crowds because he hadn't seen a crowd for a while.

"We will never know what happened to him and it is a real shame. And I will miss him."

The pain of the loss, even for a pragmatic lifetime horseman, was eased slightly yesterday by calls and text from all over the world.

"So many people have reached out to me because he really was a horse people loved.

"I have had phone calls and texts from Hong Kong, Singapore, lots from Australia and even one from Switzerland.

"I even had Mark Purdon (champion harness trainer) ring me to tell me how sorry he was to see it and we talked about the horse and racing for 10 minutes.

"I had never spoken to him in my life so when people like that reach out it means a lot."

While Gold Watch, who won six straight races before Saturday's tragedy, was the horse that helped Goss through the toughest time of his life he has no plans to give away training just because he lost his old mate.

After all, Cliff has suffered bigger losses.

"I will keep going," he says.

"I have a Casino Prince filly I am bringing into work and a colt by Iffraaj who I will bring back into work earlier now because I can do two horses.

"In life and racing you can't just look back, there is nothing there for you. You have to look forward."