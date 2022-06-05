Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Queen's Birthday Honours 2022: Ruth Aitken joins rare group of netball Dames

3 minutes to read
Dame Ruth Aitken ONZM, former head coach of the Silver Ferns has been honoured for her services to netball. Video / NZ Herald / Netball NZ / Getty

Dame Ruth Aitken ONZM, former head coach of the Silver Ferns has been honoured for her services to netball. Video / NZ Herald / Netball NZ / Getty

NZ Herald

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Ms Ruth Ellina Aitken, ONZM

For services to netball

Netball has another Dame. Dame Ruth Aitken has been recognised for coaching the Silver Ferns through one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.