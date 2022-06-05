Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor received the Queen's Birthday Companions (CNZM) honour for services to cricket and Pacific communities. Video /

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Mr Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor

For services to cricket and Pacific communities

New Zealand cricket legend Ross Taylor is looking to get a new generation of Pasifika cricket players to follow his path and reach the highest level of the game.

Taylor was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours today, an accolade to go with his long list of impressive feats for the Black Caps.

"I'm very honoured and humbled to get it. Obviously it's a bit of a surprise. You play cricket and as a young kid you just want to represent your country at any stage. But to get this recognition it's definitely one of the highlights," Taylor told the Herald.

"To play as long as I have and to give back in different ways it's nice to have recognition and I'm very proud for my mum as well. I'm sure she's very happy and proud."

New Zealand cricketing legend Ross Taylor has received a Queens Birthday honour for services to cricket and Pacific communities. Photo / Mike Scott

Taylor was also recognised for his work in the Pacific communities, an area he wants to focus on in terms of getting a new generation into cricket.

"I'm proud to have also got it for my contribution to the Polynesian community as well.

"I'm retired now and I looking forward to working in that space a lot more, promoting cricket and just general health and wellbeing and being active. It's something I'm passionate about.

"It's about getting them exposed to it and hopefully falling in love. Cricket can be an expensive sport at times which puts a lot of people off. But getting them exposed to the game both here and the Islands hopefully in years to come will help not only at Black Caps level but at domestic level - it would be good to have a few more."

The Black Caps have embarked on their first away test series without Taylor, and as he watched the batsmen struggle early on from his home in Hamilton during the opening day against England he didn't miss that part of the game.

"It was nice to watch from the other end. Obviously there was parts of me that missed it but also it was nice to not have the pressures of having to go out there and perform in a pressure situation," he said.

"I sent a few of the boys messages to say enjoy it for what it is and enjoy the lunches as it's a fantastic place to play. There's so many things to Lord's that I miss but I didn't miss the ball going around corners and Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson having it on a string."

The Netherlands team form a guard of honour as Ross Taylor walks out to bat. Photo / Getty

Taylor's professional cricket career spanned 20 years. He played his 112th and last test against Bangladesh in January – tied with Daniel Vettori for the most for his country - and he holds the Kiwi records for most runs in tests, ODIs, and across all formats.

Taylor was the first player from any country to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats, and holds the New Zealand record for most appearances in international cricket with 450. He also has hit the most hundreds (40) for New Zealand, and taken the most catches (351) by a Kiwi fielder.

Upon his retirement announcement earlier this year, Taylor pinpointed his rise to become a test standout – 38th all-time in test runs with 7683 runs – as his proudest achievement.

"After my first test series I thought that was me done, so I've done alright since then.

"I always thought I could play one-day cricket, I wasn't [100 per cent] on whether I'd be a good test player or not, but I worked hard at that and I think that's probably my greatest achievement. I could have just smacked it and averaged 30-odd but I changed my game for the team, I don't think many people would have been able to move their game in that direction and I'm happy I made that decision."

Ross Taylor salutes the crowd for the final time after being dismissed. Photo / photosport.nz

It was a moment in the test arena that also stands out as his most memorable, having hit the winning runs to bring the Black Caps the World Test Championship title.

"I never thought I'd get to play in another world final, to hit the winning runs, be there with Kane [Williamson], that was pretty cool."

Ross Taylor records

Most runs for NZ in tests (7683)

Most runs for NZ in ODIs (8607)

Most runs for NZ over all formats (18,199)

Most ODI 100s for NZ (21)

Most 100s for NZ in international cricket (40)

Most appearances for NZ in international cricket (450)

One of only four New Zealanders to play 100 tests (Taylor 112, Vettori 112, Fleming 111, McCullum 101)

First player from any country to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats

Most catches for NZ by a fielder in international cricket (351)

Highest test score in Australia by a visiting player (290 at Perth 2015)