Q&A with Holly Roberts: The rising water polo star juggling school and sport

Holly Roberts playing waterpolo for Marist Magic. Photo / Spontaneous Moments

Holly Roberts, of Baradene College, has been selected for the New Zealand under-18 Water Polo team and will travel to Belgrade, Serbia this August.

The 17-year-old Roberts speaks to NZME about juggling school, football and water polo, and her hopes for the future.

What was your reaction to finding out you made the under-18 New Zealand team?

It was a really emotional moment for me to see something I had been obsessing over for so long come into existence. But most of all I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude for all those who had helped me get to this point in a sport I love so much, especially my parents and all they have sacrificed for me.

At what point did you realise you wanted to pursue water polo further?

When I first started water polo as an 11-year-old, I was put on my club's C team without any of my close friends, but I made my way up and had incredible coaches who gave me the chance to play up age groups. This was a huge part of my realisation that I might have a future in water polo as a sport and that it was something that I could formulate huge goals around. I'm fortunate that my club coach for Marist Water Polo Club, Gabryel Masina-Oloapu, gives me unmatched opportunities. I was playing for my club's under-16 A-team when I was 13 and then the under-18 A-team at 14.

What's it like playing with players much older than you in club sport?

I think the most nerve-wracking but incredible experience was making my senior women's team for Marist when I was 14 where I got absolutely destroyed by teammates and opposition alike. But for me, this has been one of the key areas of my development in the sport and in character as well. Playing alongside girls significantly more experienced, stronger and smarter has taught me so much about water polo as a sport.

Tell us about your involvement in football.

I play football for Baradene College's first XI and am in the Premier Squad for Eastern Suburbs Football Club. Last year, I was also selected for New Zealand Football's Regional Training Centre. Football has played a really crucial part in my development as an athlete overall.

How do you choose the code you would like to focus on?

As many young athletes have experienced, it's quite a painful process having to prioritise one sport over the other when you love two or more. For me, I came to the realisation that I would be at risk of not making it to a national level (where I always wanted to be) if I continued to be so divided between my sports. The pressures that school brings led me to really focus on the opportunity of making the New Zealand youth team for water polo and doing everything in my power to make it there. I still love my football so I have every intention of continuing to play both codes and see where they take me.



What does a week of training and school look like for you?

My schedule involves a large mix of different activities such as strength training, swimming, water polo and football training, but the weekend is where the real fun starts. Through Friday night coaching water polo for Baradene, followed by my own water polo and football games on Saturday and Sunday. As much as this sounds, I always seem to find time to complete school, I promise!

What's something most people don't know about water polo?

A big part of water polo happens underwater where no one can see. This is why it is important that you are resilient enough to hold your own. I get kicked, scratched, punched, and held under the water, but that is a normal part of the sport. What happens in the pool stays in the pool because – despite its highly competitive nature – water polo has an incredible, close-knit community which is amazing to be a part of.

What are the next steps for you in both your water polo career and potentially other codes you may find success in?

Looking past Serbia, my next steps hopefully involve signing at a college in America where I hope to continue both my sporting and school pathways. Ultimately, I want to do my best to achieve my potential which is undoubtedly what many of us are aiming for.