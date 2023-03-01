Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Q&A: Meet Digger Balme, the veteran Kiwi shearer with over 100 titles

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
Digger Balme in action at a Te Kuiti event. Photo/SSNZ

Digger Balme in action at a Te Kuiti event. Photo/SSNZ

By Chris Rattue

Digger Balme, a former world record holder, is the veteran shearer who still loves to fight it out with the younger brigade.

The 58-year-old from Otorohanga lines up in the iconic Golden

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport