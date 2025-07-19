New Zealand pole vaulter Olivia McTaggart, pictured ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

New Zealand pole vaulter Olivia McTaggart has produced the performance of her career in winning the Diamond League event at London’s Olympic Stadium.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 60,000, McTaggart leapt to a new lifetime best, clearing 4.73m to claim the victory on a countback.

McTaggart won the event ahead of one of the strongest pole vault fields assembled this season, which included hometown hero Molly Caudery, the 2024 world indoor champion, and American Katie Moon, the 2020 Olympic champion and the 2022 and 2023 world champion.

McTaggart’s 4.73m jump eclipses her previous best of 4.71m, which she recorded just five days ago in Switzerland.