Pole vault: Kiwi Olivia McTaggart shines with career-best 4.73m win in Diamond League

RNZ
2 mins to read

New Zealand pole vaulter Olivia McTaggart, pictured ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

New Zealand pole vaulter Olivia McTaggart has produced the performance of her career in winning the Diamond League event at London’s Olympic Stadium.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 60,000, McTaggart leapt to a new lifetime best, clearing 4.73m to claim the victory on a countback.

McTaggart

