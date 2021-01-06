Player ratings: How Black Caps fared across near-perfect summer of test cricket

Dylan Cleaver runs the rule over the Black Caps' performances following a near-perfect summer of test cricket.

TOM LATHAM

Tests: 4

Runs: 203 @ 40.6

Catches: 7

A good but possibly unfulfilling summer for the classy opener. Blunting the new ball on green wickets is never easy and Latham set up the West Indies series with an excellent 86 on the opening day of the series. Another 50 in Mt Maunganui chasing quick runs in the second dig. Good hands.

Rating: 7

TOM BLUNDELL

Tests: 4

Runs: 113 @ 22.6

Dismissals: 2

A curious set of games, one in his more natural position of wicketkeeper-batsman and three in his more manufactured role as opener. He struggled with the latter, particularly in the all-important first innings, but looked a million dollars playing at tempo in the second at Mt Maunganui.

Rating: 4

WILL YOUNG

Tests: 2

Runs: 48 @ 24

Catches: 2

Will Young of New Zealand (3rd L) is congratulated by team mates after taking a catch to dismiss Abid Ali of Pakistan during day four of the Second Test match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

A long-awaited test debut saw him forced into opener on an emerald green wicket at Hamilton. That didn't go so well, but he backed up at No 3 in Wellington and scored a crucial 43 in trying conditions. It was a glimpse at his undoubted talent. Took a screamer of a catch as a sub fielder in Christchurch.

Rating: 5

KANE WILLIAMSON ©

Tests: 3

Runs: 639 @ 159.75

Wickets: 1 @ 17

Catches: 1

Zafar Gohar of Pakistan reacts as Kane Williamson of New Zealand makes a run during day three of the Second Test match in the series between New Zealand and Pakistan. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

It started to get silly really. Poise, technique, class, humility – Williamson is only described as a flat-track bully by those who have never seen the pitches he plays on in New Zealand. His leadership was excellent, particularly in Mt Maunganui and the only decision that could be queried was to leave Kyle Jamieson out of the attack for two-and-a-half hours in the first innings at Christchurch.

Rating: 10

ROSS TAYLOR

Tests: 4

Runs: 141 @ 35.25

Catches: 8

Played really well at Mt Maunganui but only so-so elsewhere. He's been written off before and come back stronger and he'll need to again with Young and Devon Conway waiting in the wings. Took a lot of nice catches; dropped a couple of clangers too.

Rating: 5

HENRY NICHOLLS

Tests: 4

Runs: 405 @ 81

Catches: 4

Kane Williamson of New Zealand (R) is congratulated by Henry Nicholls of New Zealand after scoring a century during day two of the Second Test match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Started the season under a bit of pressure after a fallow period and didn't cover himself in glory in Hamilton. Since then he's piled on the runs, the last 80-odd coming on one leg. The fingers vacillated between eight and nine due to the luck he enjoyed during both his centuries and it feels wrong to mark him down because it's not his job to catch the chances he creates. Some nice grabs in the field.

Rating: 8

BJ WATLING

Tests: 3

Runs: 115 @ 28.75

Dismissals: 18

Missed the first test and when he came back his keeping looked clumsier than it has for years but the thing is he never drops the ones they nick. One important innings in the Mount and the odd bit of bad luck with the bat. Have we seen the great BJ Watling play his last test in New Zealand?

Rating: 6

DARYL MITCHELL

Tests: 3

Runs: 153 @ 76.5

Wickets: 1 @ 41

Catches: 1

It's a total cop out giving half marks when you're judging out of 10 but Mitchell is a curious case. With the bat, he shows the advantage of picking guys who know their game inside out after long apprenticeships. He really can bat. At this stage, however, he's a long way behind Colin de Grandhomme as a seamer. Really good cricketer who deserves more chances.

Rating: 7.5

MITCHELL SANTNER

Tests: 1

Runs: 25 @ 25

Wickets: 2 @ 29.5

Catches: 2

The Mount test, his only one of the summer, was a microcosm of his career: obvious talent, frustrating output, things tend to happen around him. Probably should have been a four if it wasn't for sensational run out of Mohammad Rizwan.

Rating: 5

KYLE JAMIESON

Tests: 4

Runs: 133 @ 66.5

Wickets: 27 @ 12.26

Catches: 1

Kyle Jamieson of the Black Caps leads the Black Caps off the field after winning the 2nd cricket test match, NZ Black Caps V Pakistan. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

There's a danger that you can over-inflate the tyres of young players who have enjoyed only home comforts in their young careers. Jamieson will have tough times, no doubt, but for now test cricket is ridiculously easy for him. His batting numbers are somewhat misleading; his bowling numbers are… wow!

Rating: 10

TIM SOUTHEE

Tests: 4

Runs: 22 @ 11

Wickets: 18 @ 24.1

Catches: 6

Until the last innings at Christchurch, always got a wicket or two at the top of the order. Bowled long, tight spells, provided obvious, inclusive leadership and caught nearly everything directed at him with those flypaper hands. His 300th test wicket was a fitting reward for a top-class summer.

Rating: 8

NEIL WAGNER

Tests: 3

Runs: 85 @ 85

Wickets: 13 @ 22

NZ Black Caps V Pakistan. Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

There are guys for whom numbers will always tell only part of the story. Wagner epitomises that. He played a rollicking innings at Wellington and bowled his butt off everywhere, but the only number that people will remember from his summer is two: the number of broken toes he bowled an unfeasible number of overs on in Mt Maunganui. That number deserves a high number here.

Rating: 8

TRENT BOULT

Tests: 4

Runs: 14 @ 14

Wickets: 14 @ 35.1

Catches: 1

Still a vitally important part of New Zealand's armoury but something wasn't quite right with the guy who has been the point of the spear for so long. He seemed frustrated at times, a little rushed at others. The ball wasn't shaping for him as it was for his good mate Southee. Good, not close to great.

Rating: 6

MATT HENRY

Tests: 1

Runs: DNB

Wickets: 1 @ 93

Catches: 1

The rating reflects a small sample size as much as it does performance, however Christchurch felt like a wasted opportunity. Friendly conditions, home town conditions, but still Henry finds it hard to make an impact with a red ball. A mildly contentious selection, it might be time to look elsewhere in tests.

Rating: 3