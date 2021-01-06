Website of the Year

Player ratings: How Black Caps fared across near-perfect summer of test cricket

Andrew Alderson and Dylan Cleaver reflect on New Zealand becoming No.1 in the test cricket rankings for the 1st time after their innings and 176-run win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval.
Dylan Cleaver
Dylan Cleaver runs the rule over the Black Caps' performances following a near-perfect summer of test cricket.

TOM LATHAM
Tests: 4
Runs: 203 @ 40.6
Catches: 7

A good but possibly unfulfilling summer for the classy opener. Blunting

